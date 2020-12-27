|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Troy William Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|44
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 31, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura Street, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be directed to the family for Troy's children's college funds or to the Mosaic Cancer Center in St. Joseph, MO.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
|Notes:
Troy William Walker, 44, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
