Troy William Walker, 44, Maryville, MO
Service:Funeral
Name:Troy William Walker
Pronunciation: 
Age:44
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 31, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura Street, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:Laura Street Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:Memorials can be directed to the family for Troy's children's college funds or to the Mosaic Cancer Center in St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.