|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Trudy R. (Himmer) Wolbert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Eger, Germany
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|At service time.
|Memorials:
|New Nodaway Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date.
|Notes:
|Trudy passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Mosaic Med. Center ER, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Trudy R. Wolbert, 80, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
