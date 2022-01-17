Trudy R. Wolbert
Service:Memorial Mass 
Name:Trudy R. (Himmer) Wolbert 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Eger, Germany 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 22, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:At the Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 22, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:At service time. 
Memorials:New Nodaway Humane Society 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date. 
Notes:Trudy passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Mosaic Med. Center ER, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.