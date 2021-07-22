Service:Funeral 
Name:TSgt (Ret) Anthony "Tony" James Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:51
From:Dixon, Missouri
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, July 26, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 25, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Family of Tony Clark
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

