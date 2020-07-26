|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Turner Russell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|23
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Preferred to family for future establishment of a scholarship fund in Turner's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Turner Russell, 23, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Roland Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.rolandfuneralservice.com shortly before service time with additional overflow seating at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic for those who wish to gather. Masks are recommended and social distancing is to be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Turner’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
