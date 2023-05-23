Tyler L. Kirsch
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Tyler LeRoy Kirsch 
Pronunciation: 
Age:17 
From:Burlington Junction, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 26 2023 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:The Bridge, 122 S. Main, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 25, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO 
Notes:Tyler passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE. www.bramfuneralhome.com

