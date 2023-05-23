|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Tyler LeRoy Kirsch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|17
|From:
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 26 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|The Bridge, 122 S. Main, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO
|Notes:
|Tyler passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Tyler L. Kirsch, 17, Burlington Junction, MO
Bram Funeral Home
