|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Valeria Norine (Pike) Alexander
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Elmo, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 11, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO
|Notes:
|Valeria passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care ER, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com
Valeria N. Alexander, 84, Elmo, MO
Bram Funeral Home
