Valeria Alexander
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Valeria Norine (Pike) Alexander 
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Elmo, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 11, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 10, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO 
Notes:Valeria passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care ER, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com

