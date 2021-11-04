Service:  Family Visitation followed by cremation
Name: Valeria Louise (Wortman) Hines
Pronunciation: Valorie
Age:  76
From:  Denver, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  
Time: 
Location:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021
Visitation Start:  3:00 PM
Visitation End: 5:00 PM
Memorials:  Denver Community Church, Denver, Missouri
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: South Grove Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa
Notes:Seating for the Memorial Services will be limited.  andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.