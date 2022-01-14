|Service:
|Vana Redd
|12
|Red Oak, IA
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Tuesday, January 18
|5:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Houghton State Bank for Vana's funeral expenses.
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Vana Marie Redd, 12, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
