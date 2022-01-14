Service:Viewing and Visitation 
Name:Vana Redd
Pronunciation: 
Age:12 
From:Red Oak, IA 
Previous: 
  
  
Location: 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 18 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Houghton State Bank for Vana's funeral expenses. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

