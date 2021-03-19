|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Veda Charlene (Beggs) Kelley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Clearmont, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 23, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Clearmont Baptist Church, 225 S. Sycamore, Clearmont, MO 64431
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
|Notes:
|Charlene passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Journey Hospice House in Lincoln, NE. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Veda Charlene Kelley, 85, Clearmont, MO
Bram Funeral Home
