Service:Funeral
Name:Veda Charlene (Beggs) Kelley
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Clearmont, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 23, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 23, 2021 
Visitation Start:12:30 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Clearmont Baptist Church, 225 S. Sycamore, Clearmont, MO 64431 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO 
Notes:Charlene passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Journey Hospice House in Lincoln, NE.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

