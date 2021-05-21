Velma Peterson
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Velma Peterson
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Stanton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 28, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Swedish Cultural Center, Stanton, IA 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery.  

