Velma E. Thomas
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Velma E. Thomas
Pronunciation: 
Age:  84
From:  Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Mon, Sep 12, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:  Mon, Sep 12, 2022
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.