|Service:
|Pending Memorial
|Name:
|Velma F. Owen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Sidney, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Velma passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Ambassador Health in Sidney, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Velma F. Owen, 99 of Sidney, Iowa
Wabash Memorial Chapel
