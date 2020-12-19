|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Velma Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|102
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 22
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 1:30 PM for procession to the cemetery. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, where facial masks and social distancing will be required.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 21
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Velma’s service will be live-streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Velma P. Walker, 102, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.