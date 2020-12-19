Velma Walker
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Velma Walker 
Pronunciation: 
Age:102 
From:Red Oak, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 22 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 1:30 PM for procession to the cemetery. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, where facial masks and social distancing will be required.
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 21 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Public Library 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Velma’s service will be live-streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.