Vera D. Armstrong
Service:Memorial 
Name:Vera Deeanne (Dankaf) Armstrong 
Pronunciation: 
Age:83 
From:Clarinda, IA 
Previous:Burlington Junction, MO 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 14, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:

No formal visitation 

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Camp Farwesta of Northwest Missouri.  
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, IA 
Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.