|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Vera Deeanne (Dankaf) Armstrong
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Clarinda, IA
|Previous:
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
No formal visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Camp Farwesta of Northwest Missouri.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, IA
|Notes:
|www.bramfuneralhome.com
Vera D. Armstrong, 83, Clarinda, IA
Bram Funeral Home
