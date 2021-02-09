|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Vera Fastenau
|Pronunciation:
|Fas ten nah
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 12, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February, 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|open visitation without family present 4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers memorial to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clarinda Foundation, or Clarinda Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Vera passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Vera Fastenau, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
