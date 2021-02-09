Vera Fastenau
Service:Funeral
Name:Vera Fastenau
Pronunciation:Fas ten nah
Age:78
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 12, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February, 11, 2021
Visitation Start:open visitation without family present 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers memorial to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clarinda Foundation, or Clarinda Fire Department
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Vera passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

