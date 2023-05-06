Vera May King, 82, Grant City, MO
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Vera King
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Grant City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. 
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
Visitation Start: Noon
Visitation End: Service Time
Memorials: Fletchall Cemetery
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
Notes: 

