Vern W. Summa
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Vern Wayne Summa 
Pronunciation: 
Age:82 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 26, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 25, 2021 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Can be directed to Evelyn Summa for a charity to be determined 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO 
Notes:Vern passed away at home on Monday, August 23, 2021, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com

