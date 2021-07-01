Service:Graveside Services
Name:Vern Silence
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Corning
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Time:1:30 P.M.
Location:Riverton Cemetery, Riverton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 A.M. Family receiving friends
Visitation End:11:00 A.M. 
Memorials:"In lieu of Flowers", to the family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Riverton Cemetery, Riverton, Iowa
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

