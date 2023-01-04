Service: Celebration of life visitation and viewing
Name: Verna Heuer
Pronunciation: High er
Age: 97
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 6, 2023
Time: 1-3 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: suggested to the Save Our Depot Committee or Montgomery County Court of Honor
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Private family interment
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

