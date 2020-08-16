|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Vernelle Bonar
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Treynor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 17, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church - Treynor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM (family present from 3 to 4 PM)
|Memorials:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor Fire/Rescue, Lamar Hartje Legion Post 725 - Treynor
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery - Treynor
|Notes:
|Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Vernelle Bonar, 89, Treynor, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
