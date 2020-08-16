Vernelle Bonar
Service: Funeral
Name: Vernelle Bonar
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89 
From: Treynor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 17, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: St. Paul Lutheran Church - Treynor, IA
Visitation Location: Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 16, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM 
Visitation End: 4:00 PM  (family present from 3 to 4 PM)
Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor Fire/Rescue, Lamar Hartje Legion Post 725 - Treynor
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery - Treynor
Notes:Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.