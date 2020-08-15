Vernelle Bonar
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Vernelle J. Bonar
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Treynor, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 17, 2020
Time:10:00 AM
Location:St. Paul Lutheran Church - Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Location: Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday,August 16, 2020
Open Visitation  9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Family Will Greet Friends3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorials:St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor Fire & Rescue, Treynor American Legion Lamar Hartje Post #725
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

