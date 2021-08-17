Vernon DeField, 84, Kansas City, MO
Buy Now
Service:Graveside Service & Inurnment
Name:Vernon DeField
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Kansas City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 21, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Grant City, MO Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.