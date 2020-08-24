|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Vernon F. Rhoades
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax
|Visitation Location:
|Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. There is no scheduled family visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Fairfax R-III School or First Presbyterian Church, Fairfax
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|minterfuneralchapels.com
Vernon F. Rhoades, 72, Fairfax, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
