Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Vernon F. Rhoades
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax
Visitation Location:Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. There is no scheduled family visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Fairfax R-III School or First Presbyterian Church, Fairfax
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: 
Notes:minterfuneralchapels.com

