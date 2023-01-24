Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Vernon Hall
Age: 57
From: Villisca, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
Time: 2 pm to 4 pm
Location: Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
 Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

