Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Vernon Hall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Villisca, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 4, 2023
|Time:
|2 pm to 4 pm
|Location:
|Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
