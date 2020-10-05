Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Veronica Catherine Feigenbutz
Pronunciation:fig-in-buts
Age:97
From:Elliott, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church - Griswold
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Visitation Start:A Rosary at 6:00 PM, followed by visitation with the family until 
Visitation End:7:30 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery:Pleasant Township Cemetery
Notes:

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

