|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Veronica Catherine Feigenbutz
|Pronunciation:
|fig-in-buts
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Elliott, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 7, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church - Griswold
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|A Rosary at 6:00 PM, followed by visitation with the family until
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Township Cemetery
|Notes:
