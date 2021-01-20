Vesta Delp
Service: Funeral 
Name: Vesta Delp
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date: All day Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Oregon Meals-on-Wheels program. Vesta would also challenge everyone to donate one day a month to help deliver those meals
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

