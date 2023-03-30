Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.