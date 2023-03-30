Vicki Scharp
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Vicki Scharp
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, April 3
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, April 2
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: St. Benedict's Cemetery - Nebr. City or the Nebr. City Food Pantry
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: St. Benedict's Cemetery - Nebr. City
Notes: Closed casket.  Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.