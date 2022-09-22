Vickie Montgomery
Service: Funeral Services
Name:Vickie Montgomery 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Time: 10 am
Location: Sharp's Grove United Methodist Church, Craig, MO
Visitation Location: Sharp's Grove United Methodist Church, Craig, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 26, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home  Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery:IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes:Schooler Funeral Home

