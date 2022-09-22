|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Vickie Montgomery
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 27, 2022
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Sharp's Grove United Methodist Church, Craig, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Sharp's Grove United Methodist Church, Craig, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Notes:
|Schooler Funeral Home
Vickie Ann Montgomery, age 73, Mound City, MO
Schooler Funeral Home
