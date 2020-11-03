Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Victor Herzberg
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 7, 2020
Time:10 am
Location:Villisca Cemetery
Visitation Location:Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 6, 2020
Visitation Start:12 pm
Visitation End:7 pm, and the family will be present on and off during the visitation
Memorials:Villisca Fire and Rescue or Mt Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.