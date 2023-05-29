Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Victoria Jean Larsen "Vikkie Hurst"
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Cumming, IA
Previous: Graham, MO
Day and Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm
Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to a charity of their choosing.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Quitman Cemetery
