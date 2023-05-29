|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Victoria Jean Larsen "Vikkie Hurst"
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Cumming, IA
|Previous:
|Graham, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 2, 2023
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 1, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 pm
|Visitation End:
|7 pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be made to the family to a charity of their choosing.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Quitman Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Victoria "Vikkie Hurst" J. Larsen, 75, Cumming, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 29
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 31
Anniversaries
-
May 29