Viola McCullough
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Viola D. McCullough
Pronunciation: 
Age: 101
From: Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Time:11:00 AM 
Location: Griswold United Methodist Church - Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location:Griswold United Methodist Church - Griswold, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 14, 2022 
Visitation Start:9:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery - Lewis, Iowa 
Notes:www.pauleyjones.com

