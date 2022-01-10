|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Viola D. McCullough
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|101
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Griswold United Methodist Church - Griswold, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Griswold United Methodist Church - Griswold, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oakwood Cemetery - Lewis, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.pauleyjones.com
