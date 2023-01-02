Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Virgil Briggs
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Maryville, MO
Previous: Clarinda, IA
Day and Date: Friday, January 6, 2023
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 6, 2023
Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am
Visitation End: 11 am
Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
Notes:

 Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.