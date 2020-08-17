Virgil D. Delehant, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Private Family Graveside Memorial at a later date  
Name:Virgil D. Delehant
Age:86
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro
Notes:Virgil passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

