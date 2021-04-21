Virgil G. Carmichael
Service:Graveside Memorial 
Name:Virgil G. Carmichael
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 24, 2021
Time:11:00am
Location:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville
Visitation Location:Nodaway Memorial Gardens
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, April 24, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00am
Visitation End:11:00am
Memorials:First United Methodist Church of Maryville
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

