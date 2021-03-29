Service:Graveside service at a later date 
Name:Virgil Lee Caruth 
Pronunciation: 
Age:78 
From:Hollister, Missouri
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Graveside service at Memory Gardens in Iowa Falls, IA at a later date.  

