Virginia Dobler
Buy Now
Service:Memorial 
Name:Virginia Dobler
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa  
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021 
Visitation 1:00 - 2:00 PM
  
Memorials:

The family will direct memorials

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Garner Township Cemetery
Notes:

To view the full obituary, please visit:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

