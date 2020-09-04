Virginia (Evans) Boyd, 89 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Virginia (Evans) Boyd
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Winsor, Colorado
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Time:2:30 p.m.
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials to Mills County Storehouse, Every Step Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church 
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

