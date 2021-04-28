Virginia K. Frear
Service:No Services are planned at this time
Name:Virginia Kay (Pitzenberger) Frear 
Age:82 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Mason City, IA 
Memorials:New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO 
Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mosiac Life Care, St. Joseph, MO

