Service:Memorial
Name:Virginia L. "Ginnie" Powers
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Imogene, Iowa 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 22, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Open Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 22, 2021 
Open Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Open Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:People for Paws 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date 
Notes:

Ginnie passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Garden View Care Center. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

