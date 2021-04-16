|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Virginia L. "Ginnie" Powers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 22, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 22, 2021
|Open Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Open Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|People for Paws
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
Ginnie passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Garden View Care Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Virginia L. "Ginnie" Powers, 94 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
