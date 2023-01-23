Virginia Lett
Service:Funeral 
Name:Virginia Marie (Kelley) Lett 
Pronunciation: 
Age:95 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Pickering, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, January 27, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 27, 2023 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

