virginia Meyer
Service: funeral
Name: Virginia Meyer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, September 23, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church or Clarinda Lutheran School
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Virginia passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional  Health Center.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

