|Service:
|funeral
|Name:
|Virginia Meyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 23, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. John Lutheran Church or Clarinda Lutheran School
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Virginia passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Virginia Meyer, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
