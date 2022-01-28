Virginia R. Cruth
Service:Funeral service
Name:Virginia Rose (Downing) Cruth
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Clearmont, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 31, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, January 31, 2022 
Visitation Start:One hour prior to the service 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family to help with final expenses 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
Notes:Virginia passed away at home on Thursday, January 27, 2022, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com

