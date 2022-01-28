|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Virginia Rose (Downing) Cruth
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Clearmont, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 31, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 31, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|One hour prior to the service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family to help with final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
|Notes:
|Virginia passed away at home on Thursday, January 27, 2022, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Virginia R. Cruth, 89, Clearmont, MO
Bram Funeral Home
