|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Virginia Rhode
|Pronunciation:
|rode
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Columbus, NE Cemetery
|Notes:
Ginnie passed away August 12, 2021 in Bellevue, NE. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Virginia Rhode, 89, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
