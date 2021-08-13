Virginia Rhode
Service:Funeral
Name:Virginia Rhode
Pronunciation:rode
Age:89
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Columbus, NE Cemetery
Notes:

Ginnie passed away August 12, 2021 in Bellevue, NE.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

