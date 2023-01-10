Service: Memorial Service
Name: Virginia (Vansant) Barnett 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Sidney, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday - January 21, 2023 
Time: 2:00 PM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday - January 21, 2023 
Visitation Start: 1:30 PM
 Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials: Faith in Action of Sidney OR Sidney Public Library 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: At another time: Farragut, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.