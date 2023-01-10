|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Virginia (Vansant) Barnett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - January 21, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday - January 21, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Faith in Action of Sidney OR Sidney Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|At another time: Farragut, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
