Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Viron Bender
Pronunciation: VI-ron
Age:  87
From:  New Point, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sat, Mar 19, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: The Chosen, The Forest City Christian Church, or New Point Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Private family at New Point Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

