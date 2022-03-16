|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Viron Bender
|Pronunciation:
|VI-ron
|Age:
|87
|From:
|New Point, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sat, Mar 19, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The Chosen, The Forest City Christian Church, or New Point Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Private family at New Point Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Viron Bender, 87, New Point, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
