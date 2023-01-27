|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Vivian Roberts
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
