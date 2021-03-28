Service:Graveside for Ashes
Name:Vivian (Richards) Kemmish 
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Shenandoah, IA 
Previous:Sidney, IA and Sun City, AZ
Day and Date:Monday, April 5, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Sidney, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: 
