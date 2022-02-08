|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Volaine Laura Ann Huseman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|St Paul Lutheran Church
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Noon to 6:00 PM Open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Family will be present
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Clarinda Lutheran School
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Polsley Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Volaine Huseman, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
