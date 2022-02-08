Volaine Huseman, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Volaine Laura Ann Huseman
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 11, 2022
Time:1:30 PM
Location:St Paul Lutheran Church
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 10, 2022
Visitation Start:Noon to 6:00 PM Open Visitation
Visitation End:6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Family will be present
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Clarinda Lutheran School
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Polsley Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

