Wade Schaefer
Service:Memorial Gathering 
Name:Wade Schaefer 
Pronunciation: 
Age:49 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 5, 2023
Time:2:00 PM - 4:00 PM 
Location:First Christian Church, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

